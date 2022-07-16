Accel Wealth Management Has $44,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.39 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.68 and its 200 day moving average is $144.96.
