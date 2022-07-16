ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) PT Lowered to $14.00

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 78.34% from the stock’s current price.
ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 174.33 and a quick ratio of 174.33.
ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 37.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
