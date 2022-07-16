Addison Advisors LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 5.2 %

USB opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

