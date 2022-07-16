Addison Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $79.60 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.88.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

