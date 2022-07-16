Addison Advisors LLC Invests $123,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

