Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $152.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

