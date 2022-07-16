Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $322,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $291.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

