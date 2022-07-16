Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $780,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Citigroup by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Citigroup stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

