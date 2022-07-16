Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 3,290 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF opened at $33.30 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

