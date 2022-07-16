Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 725 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DWX opened at $33.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.