Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

