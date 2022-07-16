AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of AECOM worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AECOM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in AECOM by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AECOM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,021,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

