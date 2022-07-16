Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $174.00 Average PT from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $109.57 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.36.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,790,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

