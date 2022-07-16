African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AGAC remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,291. African Gold Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Institutional Trading of African Gold Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

