agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

AGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

agilon health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Insider Activity at agilon health

Institutional Trading of agilon health

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $139,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,285.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,634,326.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,453.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $139,393.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,285.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 736,125 shares of company stock valued at $16,676,165 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 84,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

