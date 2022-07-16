AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Trading Down 0.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.00. 58,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 62,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

