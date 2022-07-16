Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Air Canada stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.16. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 39.95% and a negative return on equity of 828.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

