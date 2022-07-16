Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Canada from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.97.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$16.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.69. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Insider Activity

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at C$363,973.72. In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at C$363,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20.

About Air Canada

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.