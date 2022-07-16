Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.30

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Air China Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

