Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $40.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

