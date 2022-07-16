Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 644,936 shares of company stock valued at $68,194,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.54.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.