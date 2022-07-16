Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

AIRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Airgain alerts:

Insider Activity at Airgain

In related news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airgain news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,048.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Airgain Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.