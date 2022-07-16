Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

