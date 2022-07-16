Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.34

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $110.21 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00100193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00281885 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00042208 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,348,973,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,947,734,451 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

