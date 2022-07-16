Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.57.

Shares of ALGN opened at $254.88 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.75 and a 200-day moving average of $391.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

