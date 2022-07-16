Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATD shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE ATD opened at C$52.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.49. The company has a market cap of C$53.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$45.23 and a 1 year high of C$59.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 9.53%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

