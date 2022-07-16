Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price for the company.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.28. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.90 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 89.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $663,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after buying an additional 636,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after buying an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $9,096,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $6,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

