Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMR. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 4.9 %

AMR stock opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $2.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.90 million. Research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 89.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

