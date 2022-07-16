Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $10.78 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.7% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.01. The firm has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.