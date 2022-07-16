Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,339 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,010,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,770,000 after buying an additional 98,805 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

