Altura Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.59 Million (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Altura has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Altura has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and $655,065.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altura coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048833 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021774 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001799 BTC.
Altura Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Altura Coin Trading
