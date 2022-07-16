Ambire AdEx (ADX) Market Cap Reaches $26.15 Million

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $26.15 million and $6.07 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

