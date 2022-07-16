Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

AMED stock opened at $125.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $265.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

