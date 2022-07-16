American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $15.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.20.

AAL opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,690,000 after buying an additional 2,822,450 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,800,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

