American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

American Express Trading Up 4.4 %

American Express stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.26. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.