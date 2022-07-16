Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $230.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.67 and a 200 day moving average of $281.75.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

