Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.77

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.77 and traded as low as $22.00. Ames National shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,309 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Ames National Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $201.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.

Ames National Announces Dividend

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ames National by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ames National by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ames National by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Ames National by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

