Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Target Price at $22.45

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 31.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $20,209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $1,763,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

