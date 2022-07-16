Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Target Price at $51.09

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
Institutional Trading of PulteGroup
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Trading Up 0.3 %
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
