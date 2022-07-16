Analysts Set Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VINC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

In related news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,256.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Laura I. Bushnell acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,675.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $34,122.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,200 shares of company stock worth $119,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VINC opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $18.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

