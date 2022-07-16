Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $787.80

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 787.80 ($9.37) and traded as low as GBX 764 ($9.09). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 796 ($9.47), with a volume of 33,550 shares changing hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 832.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 788.65. The stock has a market cap of £330.56 million and a PE ratio of 412.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.01. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

