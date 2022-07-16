Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 725,900 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Applied UV in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied UV stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Applied UV worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied UV Stock Performance
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 62.99% and a negative return on equity of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied UV will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Applied UV
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
See Also
