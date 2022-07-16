APY.Finance (APY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $331,862.41

APY.Finance (APY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $331,862.41 and approximately $1,505.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00048609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001787 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance.

APY.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.