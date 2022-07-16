Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

