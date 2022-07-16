Ares Protocol Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $723,985.70 and approximately $687,389.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00048639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

