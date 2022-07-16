Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

About Argo Blockchain

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.