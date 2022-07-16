Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arkema from €139.00 ($139.00) to €123.00 ($123.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arkema from €101.00 ($101.00) to €103.00 ($103.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arkema from €145.00 ($145.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.57.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. Arkema has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $152.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $2.6665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

