Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Arqma has a market cap of $88,510.89 and $51.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.95 or 0.06333967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00259755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00659043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00512335 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,964,397 coins and its circulating supply is 13,919,854 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.