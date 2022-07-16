Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Increased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock opened at $165.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

