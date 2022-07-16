Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $2.04. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 391,733 shares traded.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 21.3% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 194,113 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 196,033 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 369,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

